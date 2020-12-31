CAKCEK Announces Technology Ring Websites for Thin Client, Retail Automation, Smart City, POS, KIosk & Patient Check-in

Learn about request for proposals, budgeting, deployments and activity in the market for Thin Client, Retail Automation, Smart City, Point-Of-Sale and more.

WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CAKCEK is proud to announce our "technology ring network" of websites covering latest technology such as thin client, retail automation, self-service, smart city, Point-Of-Sale and Patient Check-In kiosk technology."Several of these sites have been operated for many years and have a sizable following", said Craig Keefner manager of the technology ring.The formally released web portals include: Thinclient.org -- Since 1999, Thinclient.org has been reporting the thin client computing market as well as the ChromeBook, Zero Client, Android clients, VMware, Dell, Wyse, HP, Pi Raspberry Clients, ChromeOS and even the Thick Client market. Generally, the cloud computing market since it started with companies such as Citrix back in the late 80s. Retailsystems.org - Emerging technologies such as robotics, lockers, digital signage, vending and automated vending lead the way. Amazon and Google revolutionize physical delivery. OuterWall has another great idea (or not). DesignSmartCity.com - The intent of this site is to provide solutions, news and RFPs related to the Smart City market. At any one time there are at least 10 major projects in progress across just the U.S. The Global Smart Cities Market was valued at USD 624.81 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1712.83 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 18.30% over the forecast period 2020-2025. The increase in adoption of green technology will drive the market in the forecast period.POSRFP.com -- We are an independent group which monitors many segments related to self-service and one of those segments is Point-Of-Sale. During the course of normal scanning we encounter many RFPs from local, city, county, state and federal for point-of-sale solutions. We also monitor contracts, expiration dates as well as provide a full contact database. We have several participants who sign up for alerts and the full documents related to RFPs. https://posrfp.com Patientkiosk.io -- News and events for patient kiosk check-in. The patient check-in kiosk increases efficiency and patient satisfaction in emergency departments, waiting rooms and ambulatory settings by expediting the patient identification process, capturing patient insurance information and overall improving the patient experience. https://patientkiosk.io Check-In-Kioskcom -- The check-in kiosk is the most popular of all kiosk and self-service models. It comes in the widest possible range of formats from your mobile phone to a small tablet to conventional self-service terminals to large format self-service terminals. They are indoor and they are outdoor. Are you checking out a bike rental kiosk? That’s checking in. https://check-in-kiosk.com Digital Business -- https://DigitalBusiness.US is an independent company located in Colorado which provides a full portfolio of services to the kiosk industry as well as the customer/deployer side of equation. We also form relationships with other consultants and together we can offer consulting services to fit your situation.These network sites are supported by members of https://kioskindustry.org which is a market to itself but very much related to these ancillary markets.For more information you can contact Craig Keefner at email craig@catareno.com