Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,378 in the last 365 days.

NCDHHS Announces Upcoming No-Cost COVID-19 Community Testing Event

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has 55 upcoming community testing events scheduled in Cabarrus, Chatham, Clay, Gaston, Jackson, Montgomery, Robeson, Rowan, Scotland, Wake and Wayne counties as part of the initiative to increase access to no-cost COVID-19 testing, particularly for African American, LatinX/Hispanic and American Indian communities that currently have limited testing sites.

There is no cost to people getting tested. Insurance, if available, will be billed but there are no co-pays or cost-sharing for anyone seeking testing. Those who are uninsured are also tested at no cost.

For an up-to-date list of events, visit the Community Testing Events page of the NCDHHS COVID-19 website. NCDHHS testing events are listed under their coordinating vendor, NCCHCA (North Carolina Community Health Center Association).

A disproportionately high percentage of North Carolina’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 have occurred among historically marginalized populations, and mounting evidence shows the members of these populations experience higher rates of COVID-19 mortality and serious complications.

People who may not currently have symptoms but may have been exposed to COVID-19 should get tested, especially people from historically marginalized communities, including Latinx/Hispanic, Black/African American, and American Indian populations. In addition, testing is a priority for anyone who has symptoms or those who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

North Carolinians can find testing sites available in their community by visiting Find My Testing Place and Community Testing Events on the NCDHHS website. Check the Community Testing Events page daily for more events provided by NCDHHS in partnership with the North Carolina Community Health Center Association.

# # #

 

You just read:

NCDHHS Announces Upcoming No-Cost COVID-19 Community Testing Event

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.