The Tails Of Pony 4 Precious By Michael Eastwood
Please buy me a pony! How many times has someone special in your life asked you for a pony of their very own, especially with the pony craze all over the internet and TV”PHOENIX , ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cowboy Mike is Michael Eastwood, CEO and Chairman of the board for Pony 4 Precious & Bello Sol Inc. Cowboy Mike rescued Winston a miniature pony in 2016 and has since developed this amazing charity Pony 4 Precious. This charity was developed for one reason: To educate children on miniature ponies and horses through free online education and training programs. Today Cowboy Mike and Winston launch a children's book on Amazon. The Tails of Pony 4 Precious. 100% of the proceeds are donated to the Pony 4 Precious charity. This is a fun book for kids to see what it is like to raise a pony, how much work it takes on a daily basis. Winson is a fun-loving pony that Cowboy Mike plays with everyday and takes care of him and his other brother horses,
— Mike Eastwood
Please buy me a pony! How many times has someone special in your life asked you for a pony of their very own, especially with the pony craze all over the internet and TV? Now you can make all their dreams come true and support a charity at the same time. With this special offer you can purchase one adoption share of Winston, the miniature pony you see on Pony4precious.org. What makes this offer so special? You don't have the responsibilities of owning a pony such as; feeding, washing, grooming, training, scooping up poop, and the cost of vet bills, 7 days a week 2-3 times a day. We take care of this for you. You will still be able to say to your family and friends that you own a share of a pony. With your purchase or donation, you will be supporting charities and scholarships that work with children providing free online educational learning lessons, the responsibility of natural horsemanship, and many other important topics that affect the welfare of our equine friends, as well as educate tomorrow's leaders.
Pony 4 Precious Inc. is a nonprofit registered 501 (c) 3. Located in Prescott Arizona Pony 4 Precious is a Platinum Seal of Transparency states Mike Eastwood Chief Executive Officer. Only 1% of charities receive this level in the USA. We have received our Platinum level in 2017, 2018 & 2019.
September 3, 2019, Pony 4 Precious is pleased to announce that we have been approved as an official Certifying Organization for the President's Volunteer Service Award.
Find the book on Here are the Amazon both in Ebook and the Paperback
To learn more about the charity go to www.pony4precious.org
Paperback- https://www.amazon.com/Tails-Pony-4-Precious/dp/8194525020/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
E-book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FF5443V
