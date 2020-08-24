Healthgrades Recognizes St. Joseph’s Health Hospital as 5-Star Recipient for Vaginal Delivery for 3rd Consecutive Year
Providing new mothers and families with high quality, safe and compassionate care in our Labor and Delivery unit and The Birth Place is at the heart of what we do”SYRACUSE, NY, USA, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Joseph's Health Hospital today announced that it is a 5-star recipient for Vaginal Delivery as recognized by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. This 5-star rating indicates that the clinical outcomes for Vaginal Delivery at St. Joseph’s Health are statistically significantly better than expected.
— AnneMarie Czyz, chief nursing officer at St. Joseph’s Health
“Providing new mothers and families with high quality, safe and compassionate care in our Labor and Delivery unit and The Birth Place is at the heart of what we do,” said AnneMarie Czyz, chief nursing officer at St. Joseph’s Health. “We are very excited to be recognized on a national level for the third year a row for vaginal childbirth deliveries and we continue to make it our goal to provide a family-centered environment that delivers a safe and pleasant childbirth experience.”
“Hospital quality should be top of mind for consumers when they evaluate and compare hospital performance,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades. “Women who select a hospital with a 5-star rating can feel confident in their choice knowing that these organizations are committed to providing exceptional women’s care to their patients.”
Healthgrades analyzed all-payer state data for 16 states for years 2016 through 2018. Healthgrades found that there is a significant variation in hospital quality between those that have received 5-stars and those that have not. For example, from 2016 through 2018, women having a Vaginal Delivery in hospitals rated 5-stars have, on average, a 43.6% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated by hospitals rated 1-star*.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Joseph’s Health has taken every precaution to keep patients and staff protected, while still providing a compassionate, highly personal experience. This honor comes just weeks after St. Joseph’s Health Hospital became the only hospital in Upstate New York to be named to Newsweek’s list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals 2020. In addition, earlier this year, St. Joseph’s was awarded its third consecutive Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade A for the Spring 2020 marking period.
About St. Joseph’s Health
St. Joseph’s Health is a regional non-profit health care system based in Syracuse, NY. St. Joseph’s has been an innovative leader in health care since our founding in 1869 as the first hospital open to the public in the city of Syracuse. Offering primary, specialty and home care, a Magnet-recognized hospital, and collaboration with community partners, St. Joseph's Health advances the well-being of the communities we serve through an expanding range of services to ensure our patients achieve optimum long-term health. St. Joseph’s is the only hospital in Syracuse to hold the LeapFrog ‘A’ safety rating, ranked by Consumer Reports among the top 15 heart surgery centers in the country, a designated Stroke Center and a U.S. News “Best Regional Hospital.” The St. Joseph’s Health Hospital NICU was the first in Syracuse and is celebrating its 50th Anniversary throughout 2020. St. Joseph’s Health is affiliated with Franciscan Companies and St. Joseph’s Physicians, and is a member of Trinity Health. For more information, visit https://www.sjhsyr.org.
