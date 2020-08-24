CIS Global Completes Continuous Improvement Project in Wuxi, China

The Company’s iPDU Factory Has Been Renovated During the Facility’s 20th Anniversary

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIS Global celebrates the completion of a year-long continuous improvement project at their company-owned factory in Wuxi, China. The facility, dedicated to data center and consumer appliance slides, provides additional manufacturing space for CIS Global’s precision slides which are supplied to the top IT server manufacturers and consumer appliance providers.

“CIS Global is the #1 supplier of IT server rails worldwide,” said Mike Jansma, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at CIS Global, “With the completion of this project, we are able to better serve our customers with the same success rate that we’ve demonstrated for the past 65 years in business.”

The factory in Wuxi was established in 2000 and employs more than 600 CIS Global associates, with a capacity to manufacture 5.5 million slides annually in the 120,000 square foot facility. The space provides a more fluid production flow to improve efficiency allowing quicker turn around to customers and reinforces CIS’s industry leading position by enhancing capabilities to meet emerging needs of their key customers.

The completion of CIS Global’s Continuous Improvement Project comes during the 20th Anniversary of the factory. “While this has been a challenging year around the world, the perseverance and dedication of our team to successfully complete this effort shows our commitment to exceeding customer expectations.” said Shubhayu Chakraborty, Chief Operating Officer at CIS Global.

To learn more about CIS Global, go to www.cisww.com.