Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Allen
Amanda Township
Ashtabula
Village of North Kingsville
Belmont
Village of Shadyside
Butler
Enjoy Oxford
Midpointe Library System
Carroll
East Township
Village of Sherrodsville
Clark
New Carlisle Public Library
Clinton
Downtown Wilmington Community Improvement Corporation
Columbiana
Village of Rogers
Crawford
Polk Township
Cuyahoga
City of Cleveland
Porter Public Library
Rocky River Public Library
Delaware
Genoa Township
Fairfield
Fairfield-Hocking-Athens COG on Major Crimes Investigations Unit
Franklin
Village of Minerva Park
Guernsey
Millwood Township
Hamilton
City of Deer Park
Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority
Hancock
Blanchard Valley Port Authority
Hardin
City of Kenton
Holmes
Clark Township
Clark Township Fire District
Village of Glenmont
Huron
Village of New London
Lake
City of Mentor-on-the-Lake
Lawrence
Village of Athalia
Lorain
Avon Lake Public Library
Herrick Memorial Public Library
New Russia Township
Lucas
City of Toledo
Madison
Jefferson Township
Mahoning
City of Campbell
Meigs
Rutland Township
Scipio Township
Miami
Miami County
Milton Union Public Library
Village of West Milton
Montgomery
City of Vandalia
German Township
Miami Valley Risk Management Association
Shanetta Sutton
Muskingum
South East Area Transit
Pickaway
Washington Township
Portage
City of Streetsboro
Portage County Soil and Water Conservation District
Sandusky
Elmwood Ctr dba Elmvue
Elmwood Ctr dba Elmwood Village
Seneca
Seneca County Land Reutilization Corporation
Stark
City of Canal Fulton
ResCare OH DBA 19th St GrpHome
Summit
Akron-Summit County Public Library
Boston Township - Village of Peninsula JEDD
City of Akron
City of Barberton
Hudson Library and Historical Society
Tuscarawas
Village of Midvale *
Van Wert
Village of Convoy
Warren
Lebanon Public Library
Washington
Washington County Public Library
Wood
Village of Hoytville
Wyandot
Wyandot County
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
