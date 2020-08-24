For Immediate Release:

August 24, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Allen Amanda Township Ashtabula Village of North Kingsville Belmont Village of Shadyside Butler Enjoy Oxford Midpointe Library System Carroll East Township Village of Sherrodsville Clark New Carlisle Public Library Clinton Downtown Wilmington Community Improvement Corporation Columbiana Village of Rogers Crawford Polk Township Cuyahoga City of Cleveland Porter Public Library Rocky River Public Library Delaware Genoa Township Fairfield Fairfield-Hocking-Athens COG on Major Crimes Investigations Unit Franklin Village of Minerva Park Guernsey Millwood Township Hamilton City of Deer Park Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority Hancock Blanchard Valley Port Authority Hardin City of Kenton Holmes Clark Township Clark Township Fire District Village of Glenmont Huron Village of New London Lake City of Mentor-on-the-Lake Lawrence Village of Athalia Lorain Avon Lake Public Library Herrick Memorial Public Library New Russia Township Lucas City of Toledo Madison Jefferson Township Mahoning City of Campbell Meigs Rutland Township Scipio Township Miami Miami County Milton Union Public Library Village of West Milton Montgomery City of Vandalia German Township Miami Valley Risk Management Association Shanetta Sutton Muskingum South East Area Transit Pickaway Washington Township Portage City of Streetsboro Portage County Soil and Water Conservation District Sandusky Elmwood Ctr dba Elmvue Elmwood Ctr dba Elmwood Village Seneca Seneca County Land Reutilization Corporation Stark City of Canal Fulton ResCare OH DBA 19th St GrpHome Summit Akron-Summit County Public Library Boston Township - Village of Peninsula JEDD City of Akron City of Barberton Hudson Library and Historical Society Tuscarawas Village of Midvale * Van Wert Village of Convoy Warren Lebanon Public Library Washington Washington County Public Library Wood Village of Hoytville Wyandot Wyandot County

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111