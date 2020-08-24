Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

August 24, 2020                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 Allen

Amanda Township

 

 Ashtabula

Village of North Kingsville

 

 Belmont

Village of Shadyside

 

 Butler

Enjoy Oxford

 

Midpointe Library System

 

 Carroll

East Township

 

Village of Sherrodsville

 

 Clark

New Carlisle Public Library

 

 Clinton

Downtown Wilmington Community Improvement Corporation

 

 Columbiana

Village of Rogers

 

 Crawford

Polk Township

 

 Cuyahoga

City of Cleveland

 

Porter Public Library

 

Rocky River Public Library

 

 Delaware

Genoa Township

 

 Fairfield

Fairfield-Hocking-Athens COG on Major Crimes Investigations Unit

 

 Franklin

Village of Minerva Park

 

 Guernsey

Millwood Township

 

 Hamilton

City of Deer Park

 

Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority

 

 Hancock

Blanchard Valley Port Authority

 

 Hardin

City of Kenton

 

 Holmes

Clark Township

 

Clark Township Fire District

 

Village of Glenmont

 

 Huron

Village of New London

 

 Lake

City of Mentor-on-the-Lake

 

 Lawrence

Village of Athalia

 

 Lorain

Avon Lake Public Library

 

Herrick Memorial Public Library

 

New Russia Township

 

 Lucas

City of Toledo

 

 Madison

Jefferson Township

 

 Mahoning

City of Campbell

 

 Meigs

Rutland Township

 

Scipio Township

 

 Miami

Miami County

 

Milton Union Public Library

 

Village of West Milton

 

 Montgomery

City of Vandalia

 

German Township

 

Miami Valley Risk Management Association

 

Shanetta Sutton

 

 Muskingum

South East Area Transit

 

 Pickaway

Washington Township

 

 Portage

City of Streetsboro

 

Portage County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

 Sandusky

Elmwood Ctr dba Elmvue

 

Elmwood Ctr dba Elmwood Village

 

 Seneca

Seneca County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

 Stark

City of Canal Fulton

 

ResCare OH DBA 19th St GrpHome

 

 Summit

Akron-Summit County Public Library

 

Boston Township - Village of Peninsula JEDD

 

City of Akron

 

City of Barberton

 

Hudson Library and Historical Society

 

 Tuscarawas

Village of Midvale *

 

 Van Wert

Village of Convoy

 

 Warren

Lebanon Public Library

 

 Washington

Washington County Public Library

 

 Wood

Village of Hoytville

 

 Wyandot

Wyandot County

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

