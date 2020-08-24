Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Jonathan Graham

Maine DOE Team member Jonathan Graham is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Jonathan in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I am the Elementary Digital Learning Specialist on the MLTI Team within the Office of Innovation.  I work with educators around the best ways to implement technology into their schools and classrooms.  I also work to provide guidance around digital learning through different DOE initiatives and through organizations like ACTEM and MASL.  Building a connection with MASL and School Librarians over the past year has been a rewarding addition to my job.

What do you like best about your job?

I really enjoy visiting schools, where I can learn from staff and students.  Seeing and celebrating their successes is invigorating.  Most recently working on MLTI 2.0 has been a highlight since MLTI completely changed my career trajectory during my student teaching.

How or why did you decide on this career?

My mother was middle school teacher and gave me the advice of becoming an ed tech as a college student to gain perspective on career in education.  I have been fortunate to work in a wide variety of roles within several school systems.  I fell in love with technology integration during my student teaching and never looked back.  A position at the Maine DOE allows me to continue growing as an educator while giving back to my profession.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

I am married (to a teacher) and have two middle schoolers and we enjoy day trips that involve cultural and outdoor activities and usually some tasty food.  I also love to cook and particularly enjoy learning about new cuisines and dishes.  I also enjoy podcasts – it’s a great way to learn while doing housework or driving.

Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Jonathan Graham

