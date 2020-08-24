Moral Turpitude Guidance | Nebraska Department of Education

Title 92, Nebraska Administrative Code, Chapter 27 Section 004.02I requires educators to report acts of moral turpitude, felonies, and certain misdemeanors. As an educator, if you have sufficient cause to believe that an act of moral turpitude has occurred, you do have a duty to report that to the Commissioner of Education.

Even if the actions are not a crime, the behavior may still be an act of moral turpitude. Any educator that engages in sexual misconduct with a student, commits an act of moral turpitude. Such information must be reported to the Commissioner.

Please note that regardless of whether a criminal offense would or would not be categorized as “moral turpitude” all felonies must be reported to the Commissioner.

For more information about how to report to the Commissioner, click here.

For more information about the specific crimes that are required by regulations, see Title 92, Nebraska Administrative Code, Chapter 21 Sections 003.12 through 003.14