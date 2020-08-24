Raleigh Video Production Company Blueforest Studios Launches new website, reports growing demand for video in Raleigh
Raleigh video production company Blueforest Studios sees 30% increase in business despite covid; launches new website, acquires tech, and has eye to future.RALEIGH, NC, USA, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blueforest Studios launched a newly redesigned website this summer at www.blueforeststudios.com. The new website showcases their recent video production and animation work. This allows the company to better communicate their talents to potential clients. The website was launched in response to an increased demand for video production in the Raleigh market and is one of the many signs of growth at Blueforest Studios.
Blueforest Studios business has remained strong despite the Coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic downturn. “Marketers are realizing that video consumption is up,” says Ammon Ehrisman, Blueforest Studios owner and creative director. “We’ve seen a 22% increase in video production inquiries over the prior year, and a 30% increase in sales revenue.” Blueforest adapted to changes in the market quickly; incorporating new product lines such as live-streaming, adopting COVID-19 safety protocols for filming, and shifting marketing efforts towards animation. Animation is a creative, no-contact choice for creating corporate brand stories.
Ehrisman has his eyes on the future. Blueforest Studios hired new staff in early 2020, and is now acquiring cutting-edge technology. “We’re first in line to receive the new Blackmagic 12K camera, and we can’t wait,” says Ehrishman. The Blackmagic 12k Ursa Mini-pro camera is an advanced, newly released, ultra high-definition video camera with limited distribution in southern markets. The addition of the camera gives Blueforest the ability to offer extremely high-quality, high-definition video at a more affordable price than traditional cinematic video production. Blueforest will acquire the camera during its limited-release phase, and will test the camera and share results with fellow video producers on their YouTube channel www.youtube.com/blueforeststudios.
About Blueforest Studios
Blueforest Studios is a Raleigh, NC video production company and animation studio with a focus on brand storytelling through cinematic video production, motion design and animation. Blueforest Studios has produced corporate marketing videos, commercials and documentaries in North Carolina for over 10 years. Visit www.blueforeststudios.com
