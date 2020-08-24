ADA Accessibility Guidelines Available from Kiosk Association
Kiosk Association reviewed the unattended self-service kiosk ADA regulations & created reference for current as well as Code of Practice for moving forward.
Providing a level playing field for unattended self-service kiosks is important to the KMA and a big part of that is encouraging standards that ensure a safe, accessible, and consistent product.”WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kiosk Manufacturer Association has released the initial ADA framework for unattended self-service kiosks. This reference document, with all notations, is available for free to qualified deployers and deployers-to-be. For manufacturers and vendors, the specifications are available for purchase with pricing based on the size of the company. KMA supports small businesses.
— Craig Allen Keefner
ADA Guidelines -- Up to now, there has not been a central repository for a kiosk-specific set of accessibility regulations that could be referenced, instead, users and manufacturers had to selectively choose the applicable regulations from ADA 2010, Section 508, the Air Carrier Act as well as European and Canadian standards.
The KMA worked with the U.S. Access Board in 2019 on this document as well as a large group of companies participating in the working group. In the fall of 2019 this combination document was presented to the entire Advisory Board for the U.S. Access Board.
The intent was to create two separate reference documents.
1. A complete overview of existing regulations "on the books" which relate to unattended self-service. This includes POS terminals which are often customer-facing as well as employee-facing. This overview details current liabilities companies must understand.
2. Since technology has advanced since the original ADA documents, the KMA created a Code of Practice for moving forward. These are current laws + recommended laws for unattended self-service. Voice command for example is given a framework. Audio and tactility across POS devices not currently implemented.
One intent of the ADA and Accessibility documents is to provide a detailed overview of ADA compliance which local, state and federal can include when issuing requests for proposals. Currently, in many cases ADA requirements are simplified to a single sentence, "must be ADA compliant" leaving it to the vendors to score themselves for ADA.
Contributing from KMA Advisory Board and sponsors – Olea Kiosks, KioWare, Frank Mayer, Nanonation, Pyramid, Kiosk Group, Vispero, KIOSK Information Systems, DynaTouch, TurnKey Kiosks, 22 Miles, Peerless-AV, Parabit Systems, Qwick Media, LG-MRI, Lexmark, Intel Corporation, AudioEye, PROVISIO, CSA Self-Service, Storm Interface, Tech For All, Mimo Monitors, UCP Unattended Payments, OTI Global and Evoke.
Working Group – IMPRESA, TouchPay, Acquire Digital, Self Service Networks, Panel Brite, TTCE, SEKO MedTec, Marathon, CUSTOM, TOKENWORKS, Insight Touch, Microcom, TECA, STEGO, Practical Automation, Ingenico, Esper. IO, Axiohm, TDS TOUCH, Evolis, BOCA Systems, URway Holdings, Alveni, Kiosk Innovations and Apriva. We also recognize multiple retailers, the RNIB (via proxy), NCR Dundee and the University of Maryland (Bern and Greg V) for their contributions.
Kiosk Industry provides industry news and here is excerpt of current
o Kiosk ADA Accessibility Guidelines – August 2020 KMA Framework Available for Purchase
o BOCA’s Lemur-Z Provides Easy Replacement for Zebra’s KR403/203 Kiosk Printer
o Zebra Printers 403 and 203 End of Life Coming Up Soon
o KioskGroup Checkpoint FAQ For Voice Controlled COVID-19 Screening
o COVID-19 Screening Solution From Kiosk Group – Full CDC Compliance and Accurate
o UV Antibacterial Update
About the Kiosk Manufacturer Association and Regulations
The Kiosk Manufacturer Association supports all relevant regulations for unattended self-service. ADA accessibility has been at the forefront for many years as has Tilt Testing, PCI EMV and UL. Supporting "Made in America" and American small businesses is one of our prime directives. And with the pandemic we have seen the greater impact of FDA approval and CDC Guidance for temperature kiosks for example. An increased focus on HIPAA and privacy has recently emerged.
Craig Keefner
KMA/ Kiosk Manufacturer Association
+ +1 7203241837
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Example of Tilt Test