Beesion signs TM Forum’s Open API Manifesto

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beesion, the pioneer of Low-Code telecom software, reinforces its commitment to open standards by signing the TM Forum Open API Manifesto.

TM Forum has collaboratively developed a suite of 50+ REST-based Open APIs (Application Programming Interface) aimed at simplifying integration with a standardized approach with the objective of enabling service providers to transform their IT departments, improve operational agility and enable customer centricity while externally delivering a practical approach to seamless end-to-end management of complex digital services.

“Supporting TMF’s Open API within our BSS suite of applications is a gateway for CSPs (Communications Service Providers) as they transform into a Digital Service Provider (DSP).” said Ivan Esquivel, Beesion’s VP of Product Development. He also noted: “This enables them to quickly design and bring to market new digital products and services.”

Further, he shared “At Beesion we have already adopted the TM Forum Open API definitions in our products to achieve a high level of interoperability. That’s how we strengthen our commitment to deliver a true omnichannel solution based on a cloud native microservices architecture that integrates effortlessly to existing legacy systems and other vendors components”.

TM Forum is an association that drives collaboration and collective problem-solving to maximize the business success of communication and digital service providers and their ecosystem of suppliers around the world.

”Joining this TM Forum initiative is in line with our purpose of being an active participant in shaping the digital businesses of tomorrow. Software implementation requires greater agility in this fast-changing digital economy.” said German Gatica, Product Marketing Manager at Beesion.

Finally, Gatica remarked: "At Beesion, we understand that collaborating in the definition of a standard model allows telecom industry to take their digital business into the future."

About Beesion

Beesion is the pioneer of low-code telecom BSS. The 12-year-old global company offers more than 30 low-code applications to help telecom companies bring new digital services to market, manage, monetize and monitor them, personalize the engagement with subscribers, improve/automate care interactions, through omnichannel digital transformation. Applications can be deployed on cloud or on-premises, in a carrier-grade microservices distributed architecture that scales. Using enterprise low-code technology, it can launch 10x quicker than with traditional development. Plus, they are easy to update and simple to support. The company ranks Number #403 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2017 Technology Fast 500™.

Learn more about Beesion at www.beesion.com