Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,297 in the last 365 days.

Dakota Datebook: Stripes in North Dakota prisons

Prairie Public

Every human society needs rules and laws. But always there will be lawbreakers who violate those laws. Crime brings punishment.

In North Dakota, criminals have faced punishment in county jails and in the state’s penitentiary in Bismarck. Today’s Datebook looks at one aspect of punishment – prison uniforms – as it relates to one escapade by an escapee.

In 1894, the North Dakota Penitentiary bought “one hundred suits of regulation striped clothing” so prisoners would thereafter “wear stripes.”

These new prison uniforms were made of cloth with wide dark-gray stripes alternating with narrow light-gray stripes.

Read more at: https://news.prairiepublic.org/post/stripes-north-dakota-prisons

You just read:

Dakota Datebook: Stripes in North Dakota prisons

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.