Dakota Datebook: Stripes in North Dakota prisons

Every human society needs rules and laws. But always there will be lawbreakers who violate those laws. Crime brings punishment.

In North Dakota, criminals have faced punishment in county jails and in the state’s penitentiary in Bismarck. Today’s Datebook looks at one aspect of punishment – prison uniforms – as it relates to one escapade by an escapee.

In 1894, the North Dakota Penitentiary bought “one hundred suits of regulation striped clothing” so prisoners would thereafter “wear stripes.”

These new prison uniforms were made of cloth with wide dark-gray stripes alternating with narrow light-gray stripes.

