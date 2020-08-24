Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Travel Stories We Tell

The Pivo Trip of Slovakia: Memoirs of an Anglo-slovak Student Exchange

Mike Fox with his wife Sylvia Fox

An exchange student’s memoir of an unforgotten pivo trip

PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The year is 1995, a few years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, leading to a whole new way of life in former Soviet satellite countries like Slovakia. Mike Fox was privileged to accompany a group of students, who went out from the UK into the country, to experience a changing culture, as Slovakia enthusiastically emerged into the ways of the Western world.

With the UK students enjoying their newfound social contacts with their Slovak student counterparts, a process that was no doubt aided by liberal access to “pivo,” which is the Slovak word for “beer,” and which became an appropriate strap line for the tour, Mike Fox’s book The Pivo Trip of Slovakia: Memoirs of an Anglo-Slovak Student Exchange details how a seemingly unassuming trip turned out to be a never-to-be-forgotten experience.

Fox is a semi-retired civil servant who finds travel writing a liberating exchange from writing official reports. He has one long-suffering wife, two offspring who have long since fled the nest and an intelligent but naughty border collie. He has a passion for travelling, anything that moves on railway tracks and enjoys the frisson of encountering different cultures.

Fox’s writing has been inspired by writers Paul Theroux and Bill Bryson, sharing something of the former’s love of train travel and chance encounters with an eclectic mix of characters, and the latter’s sense of humor and concern for sustainability and the environment.

His book The Pivo Trip of Slovakia makes readers see the places, the characters and the journey through his eyes, not someone else’s, making him an exceptional travel storyteller.

About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.




