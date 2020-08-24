F&W Board to Hold Online Public Hearings on Regulation Changes

Public hearings will be held Monday and Tuesday, August 24 and 25, by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board on proposed changes to the turkey hunting regulation and the regulation on reporting requirements for hunters who take big game during hunting seasons.

The turkey hunting regulation proposal amends the shot size restriction to allow smaller shot, deletes unnecessary definitions, defines youth and novice hunters, and establishes a novice turkey hunting season concurrent with and, similar to, the youth turkey hunting weekend.

The big game reporting regulation proposal allows the Fish & Wildlife Commissioner to authorize hunters to report turkey and deer electronically, by telephone or any other method. It also allows the Commissioner to allow electronic reporting of moose and bear in an emergency.

The proposed regulations are on the Vermont Fish & Wildlife website at this link: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/about-us/fish-and-wildlife-board/board-rul...

Public comments will be taken during the online hearings and over the phone but can also be provided by sending them to ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov by September 2.

August 24, Turkey and Reporting Rule Virtual Public Hearing

Start time: 6:30 p.m.

Meeting ID: 862 2360 4609

Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86223604609

Dial in Phone Number: 929-436-2866

August 25, Turkey and Reporting Rule Virtual Public Hearing

Start Time: 6:30 p.m.

Meeting ID: 879 2805 7824

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87928057824

Dial in Phone Number: 929-436-2866