DEP Announces Support to Help Communities Prepare for Rising Sea Levels

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Aug. 24, 2020 TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Florida Resilient Coastlines Program (FRCP) announces that nearly $2.3 million in grant funding has been awarded to 34 recipients for fiscal year 2020-21. This funding will strengthen resilience initiatives for 30 coastal communities in 17 coastal counties in Florida. The Resilience Planning Grants (RPG) and Resilience Implementation Grants (RIG) are provided through DEP's Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection’s Florida Resilient Coastlines Program. These grants are specifically designed to assist local governments in preparing for the current and future effects of rising sea levels, including coastal flooding, erosion and ecosystem changes. "Florida continues to lead the nation in resiliency and preparedness," said DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein. "These grants help balance the needs of our resources while protecting residents' homes and livelihoods in coastal communities." RPGs provide financial assistance to aid cities and counties in promoting resilience planning, including complying with the “Peril of Flood” statute, which helps to ensure coasts will recover and move forward faster after natural disasters. The legislation requires coastal communities to include a coastal management element in their comprehensive plan that analyzes the current and future effects of flooding from sea level rise, storm surge, precipitation and other sources. RIGs assist coastal communities in implementing their adaptation and resilience plans by supporting nature-based options for erosion and flood control, including coral reef and mangrove restoration, elevating public structures and projects specifically included in existing adaptation/resilience plans. The grant application cycle for fiscal year 2021-22 opened Aug. 1, 2020 and closes Oct. 9, 2020. If your coastal community would like to be considered for an FRCP grant, visit FRCP Resilience Grants for information and applications. You can also view previous grant awards. The FRCP also hosts a quarterly Coastal Resilience Forum webinar for those who want to network with their counterparts in other cities and counties, and learn more about coastal resilience and other funding opportunities.