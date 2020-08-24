EDRM Announces EDRM ExpoCom 2021

EDRM Logo eDiscovery Today HaystackID

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce its virtual EDRM ExpoCom February 1-3, 2021 with expert presenters, technology expo, EDRM project workshops and networking to include EDRM’s epic annual “Drinks with Doug & Mary” virtual community cocktail reception. Freed of travel requirements, the event will feature EDRM’s extended global community of highly talented multidisciplinary professionals. Doug Austin, editor of eDiscovery Today blog, will be the lead media sponsor of the event, and HaystackID, EDRM’s partner, is the returning sponsor for the 2nd annual Jumpstart Community Reception.

"For years, the legal technology calendar hasn't started on Jan. 1, it has started in late January/early February during our annual gathering in New York," said Doug Austin, editor of the eDiscovery Today blog. "I'm excited to be part of a legal technology education, technology and networking expo conducted by EDRM that will keep that tradition alive and I'm honored to once again be involved in the fifth annual Drinks with Doug & Mary cocktail reception that brings so many of us together every year!"

The event will feature expert presenters from around the globe and EDRM project workshops open to those seeking to learn or join a project as well as those presenting project work products. The expo will feature custom booths with private tables for live, in-person conversations and information sharing that will be available to EDRM partners and companies servicing the legal technology space in security, eDiscovery, privacy, governance, risk and compliance and more.

Networking opportunities will include a virtual Jumpstart Community Reception on Feb. 1 at 4 p.m., a virtual Drinks with Doug & Mary on Wednesday at 4 p.m., a virtual Bloggers’ Lunch on Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. and other opportunities for serendipitous private and small-group conversations (all times are in Eastern Daylight Time).

"While the way in which organizations and individuals connect in our COVID-constrained world has changed drastically during the past year, the need to connect remains as strong as ever in our eDiscovery ecosystem," shared Hal Brooks, chief executive officer of HaystackID. "As a long-standing partner and advocate of the EDRM, we are excited to be an integral part of their innovative ExpoCOM event and appreciate their leadership in establishing a virtual forum for educating, engaging, and most importantly, connecting data and legal discovery professionals. We look forward to the event and the opportunity for connection that it will bring and wish the EDRM team the best as they continue to serve our eDiscovery community."

“Our ExpoCom offers a guaranteed opportunity to renew relationships with farflung friends and clients and to create new meaningful connections and brand awareness in the midst of our virtual pandemic world,” said Mary Mack, CISSP, CEO and chief legal technologist at EDRM. “We are humbled and excited by the immediate support and enthusiasm of our partners and sponsors, like Hal Brooks and HaystackID and Doug Austin. Great partners make the magic happen for the entire community and we are very grateful.”

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides and test datasets to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 113 countries and growing as well as an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.