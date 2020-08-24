Bantam Inc. Releases New White Paper on the Top 5 Problems of Ultra-High Net Worth Investor Portfolios
The biggest problems that afflict ultra-high net worth investor portfolios are examined in this white paper.NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bantam Inc. is pleased to announce the release of it's newest white paper Top 5 Problems of Ultra-High Net Worth Investor Portfolios.
The white paper is 20 pages long and delves deeply into the five primary problems that negatively affect ultra-high net worth (”UHNW”) investor portfolios:
- Complexity;
- Hidden risks;
- High fees (hidden or otherwise);
- Faux diversification, and;
- Balkanization.
Most UHNW investor portfolios have a combination of these problems, if not all of them.
This white paper describes all these ills in plain English. If you read it, you will understand them.
Checklist Included
Appendix A to the white paper has a one-page checklist that would take a layman about 10 minutes to complete. If you complete the checklist, you will know the extent of your problems.
Understanding and quantifying these problems is the first step in taking control.
