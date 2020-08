Bantam Inc. Releases New White Paper on the Top 5 Problems of Ultra-High Net Worth Investor Portfolios

The biggest problems that afflict ultra-high net worth investor portfolios are examined in this white paper.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bantam Inc. is pleased to announce the release of it's newest white paper Top 5 Problems of Ultra-High Net Worth Investor Portfolios The white paper is 20 pages long and delves deeply into the five primary problems that negatively affect ultra-high net worth (”UHNW”) investor portfolios:- Complexity;- Hidden risks;- High fees (hidden or otherwise);- Faux diversification, and;- Balkanization.Most UHNW investor portfolios have a combination of these problems, if not all of them.This white paper describes all these ills in plain English. If you read it, you will understand them.Checklist Included Appendix A to the white paper has a one-page checklist that would take a layman about 10 minutes to complete. If you complete the checklist, you will know the extent of your problems.Understanding and quantifying these problems is the first step in taking control.