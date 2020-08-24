Primeview launches 32:9 Aspect Ratio FusionMAX LED Video Walls for Post-Covid19 Workforce

Primeview Fusion Max 32:9

Primeview's new line of indoor turn-key LED includes the world's first 32x9 aspect ratio standard, 3840x1080 pixel resolution and bezel-free panel display.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Primeview's new line of indoor turn-key LED includes the world's first 32x9 aspect ratio standard, 3840x1080 pixel resolution, bezel-free panel display, and eliminates the concerns required with other custom video wall options. Available in a striking 1.2mm, 1.5mm, 1.9mm or 2.5mm LED pixel pitch, it excels as a solution for executive boardrooms, digital-signage, gaming, and control rooms. Its scalable building blocks of Fusion indoor LED means it can be installed in a variety of spaces for maximum impact Customer Innovation Centers, Sports Venues, Distance Learning and Esports.

“Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, our R&D team have been evaluating customer feedback and future-proof design requests for when employees head back to the workplace, including hybrid remote work arrangements. The new 32:9 versions of Fusion MAX have been redesigned to give users an entirely new and immersive single display experience for large meeting rooms. In the year ahead, we are focused on investing and expanding into new vertical markets with innovative solutions that solve market needs,” says, Chanan Averbuch, EVP of Americas for Primeview Global.

Building on its reputation as a leading innovator in the LED video wall category, the new Ultrawide solutions are built to boost productivity by combining superior picture quality with a 32:9 aspect ratio to deliver the immersive experience that business need.

These premium 32:9 aspect ratio solutions replace the need for a multi-screen setup, making Fusion MAX ideal for multitasking and a superior viewing experience. Additionally, the 3840 x 1080 resolution (double the pixel count of two 16:9 Fusion MAX Full High-Definition screens combined) helps ensure that documents are easier to read and digital files are easier to view simultaneously.

Although the new 32:9 solutions are certainly suitable for a variety of applications (i.e. digital art, control rooms, digital signage and esports), it will be a natural fit for professionals in finance, utility, oil/gas, architecture and design firms looking to upgrade their technology to improve output in a socially-distant, now larger executive boardroom.

The building blocks of the Fusion Max 32:9 Series of turn-key LED solutions is the Fusion Line of LED. Fusion LED comes standard with a 3-in-1 Integrated Board Design (power, receiving card & bridgeboard, 100k hours rating, 160/160 wide viewing angles, wall mountable framing accessories and a no-hassle 5-year onsite parts and labor warranty.

Primeview’s release of 32:9 Fusion MAX displays now includes:

• PRVLESFSN12M32:9 PRO – 3840x1080 resolution video wall solution using 1.2mm LED

• PRVLESFSN15M32:9 PRO – 3840x1080 resolution video wall solution using 1.5mm LED

• PRVLESFSN19M32:9 PRO – 3840x1080 resolution video wall solution using 1.9mm LED

• PRVLESFSN25M32:9 PRO – 3840x1080 resolution video wall solution using 2.5mm LED

The vision of Primeview is to provide a consistent quality of experience, leading to higher customer engagement and ROI through increased user adoption of video. Our system integrator partners are an integral component in service delivery.

Primeview and its nationwide elite FusionMAX partner ecosystem, provide flexible solutions for any environment to deliver the best user experience. Our U.S. based partners currently include the following well recognized system integrators: Alpha Video, AVI systems, CCS Presentation Systems, Conference Technologies, IVCI, MCA Communications, Paragon360, SKC Communications and Verrex.

ABOUT PRIMEVIEW:

Primeview is a privately held global manufacturing company that was launched in 1997 specializing in advanced display solutions, with a focus on the industrial market. Primeview manufactures on the most advanced ISO-certified production lines, maintaining high quality control standards to build products for the most demanding markets. Primeview offers a true “one-stop shop” for display solutions, including digital signage, video conferencing systems, high-brightness displays, touchscreens, kiosks, weatherproof monitors, and specialty. The company’s solutions can be found in board rooms, museums, casinos, retail stores, hotels, and properties around the globe: ESPN studios, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, ABC studios, Fox Studios, NASA, Ernst & Young, American Express, US Navy, Chevron, Lexus, Sprint, CitiGroup, Bank of America, IDF, NYU, NBC Broadcast Studios, Weather Channel and Disney Theme Parks. For more information, please visit us at www.primeviewglobal.com or socialize with us on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn.