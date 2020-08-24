ConnexPay Announces Strategic Relationship with Thomalex
ConnexPay's innovative travel payment solution has been integrated into Thomalex's booking engine and related automation tools built for travel companiesMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release
ConnexPay Announces Strategic Relationship with Thomalex
ConnexPay's innovative travel payment solution has been integrated into Thomalex's booking engine and related automation tools built for travel companies
Thomalex has integrated ConnexPay's payment solution into its suite of technology products, which are widely used by small and midsize travel agencies.
With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of the travelers' experience, online travel and travel management companies recognize the need for a payment solution tailored to their modern needs. The strategic relationship with Thomalex marries state-of-the-art payment technology from ConnexPay with Thomalex's online travel technology tools designed to provide travel companies with increased efficiency and profitability.
"We are very excited about our relationship with ConnexPay, as it allows Thomalex to offer customers seamless access to ConnexPay's innovative payment solution, which further improves our robust technology solutions designed for travel companies," said Rastko Ilic, CEO at Thomalex.
"ConnexPay seeks to make it easier for travel companies to integrate into our robust and modern payment API's, and our product integration with Thomalex accomplishes this objective. We are committed to helping small and mid-sized travel companies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and return to growth through integrating with some of the best and most effective technologies available for the industry," said Andres Rojas, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at ConnexPay.
Thomalex, Inc. (Thomalex) is a USA based global travel technology services provider with clients worldwide. Thomalex offers an end-to-end SaaS-based online booking tool to small and mid-sized travel agencies, OTAs, and TMCs. Being Accelerate@IATA Alumni, Thomalex aggregates NDC content directly with airlines (currently American Airlines, Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian, Brussels Airlines, Hahn Air, and soon British Airways, Iberia, Air Canada) at no extra cost for its customers. For further information about Thomalex, Inc. (www.thomalex.com).
ConnexPay, LLC (ConnexPay) is an innovative financial technology and payments company offering a combined virtual card issuing and merchant acquiring solution to travel agencies, tour operators, and consolidators. The company's technology reduces risk, resulting in a lower cost of accepting cards, no credit or prefunding needed for supplier payments, and provides travel intermediaries additional margin to invest in growth. ConnexPay is becoming the industry leader in payments for industries historically viewed as high risk to payment providers. For further information about ConnexPay (www.connexpay.com).
Contact:
Jacob Eisen, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer
Tel: +1 612 601 0924
Email: jeisen@connexpay.com
Jacob Eisen
ConnexPay LLC
+1 612-601-0924
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
What is ConnexPay?