Vermont Supreme Court Extends Judicial Emergency to January 1, 2021

On August 20, 2020, the Vermont Supreme Court made further declarations regarding the Judicial Emergency that was declared on March 16, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Court has extended the judicial emergency to January 1, 2021 in recognition of the fact that the ongoing and dynamic nature of the pandemic will continue to impact court operations and to require changes to court operations and rules.

The Court has amended the provision regarding access to court buildings to allow entry to individuals participating in proceedings other than hearings, for example case manager conferences.

Finally, Appendix A, which is a certification of compliance with the Federal CARES Act in eviction actions, is amended to clarify that the required notice to vacate must give thirty days’ notice:

An additional Explanatory Note provides the reasons for taking these measures.

Read the full Order:

