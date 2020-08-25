NitroSell & Positive System Solutions Announce 'Restarting Retail' Offer for Irish Retailers
NitroSell and PSS have announced a 50% discount on setup fees for Irish retail businesses that sign-up for the combined solution before September 30th.DUBLIN, IRELAND, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NitroSell and Positive System Solutions have joined together to help retailers restart and improve their online operations amidst the coronavirus crisis. Both companies have combined to offer a 50% discount on all setup fees for retail businesses that sign-up for the combined POS and e-commerce solution before September 30th.
The “Restarting Retail” offer allows retailers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, or those simply looking to expand their retail business, to get their business on the right track with a combined POS and e-commerce solution.
NitroSell is an e-commerce solution that uses your point-of-sale (POS) system to automatically create, and keep up-to-date, your online store. Their mission is to simplify e-commerce for independent retailers with their easy-to-use software.
Positive System Solutions focus on the in-store side of the business, providing the licenses, software, and training for using Point of Sale systems. They have worked with NitroSell to deliver full commerce solutions to Irish retailers for many years.
With the recently announced €5.5m Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme from Enterprise Ireland, there’s never been a more crucial time for Irish retailers to trade online if they aren’t already doing so, or expand into other markets if they are.
Irish retailers that want to get online quickly or improve their retail operations can call (01) 629 6058, email info@pss.ie, or fill out the form on PSS.ie.
About NitroSell
Founded in 2005, NitroSell is an Irish e-commerce provider that helps retailers to drive sales and revenue through online channels. NitroSell delivers e-commerce solutions to customers all over the world from its base in Cork, Ireland. NitroSell also has offices in the US and Poland. Visit NitroSell.com for more.
About Positive Systems Solutions
Founded in 2010, Positive is an Irish retail technology EPOS provider that helps retailers excel in its operations and interactions with their customers and suppliers. Positive is the Irish distributor for RMH (Retail Management Hero, formerly Microsoft Dynamics RMS) and Ireland’s LS Retail partner for retail ERP solutions. Positive supply full unified commerce solutions to its customers, including e-commerce integration, loyalty, POS, front office, and back-office functionality to help retailers succeed and win in the fast-paced world of retail.
Cillian McGillycuddy
NitroSell
+353 21 242 9616
