Extraordinary Crowdfunding Opportunity for the Invisible Internet

SILICON VALLEY, CA, USA, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The expert team behind the anonymity network NVIS (The Invisible Internet) is inviting investors to help bring their groundbreaking cybersecurity solution to market. NVIS cannot be hacked, sniffed, tracked or censored. Their goal is to raise $2,000,000, approximately a fifth of their overall valuation, by September 18, 2020 through a campaign on Crowdfunder.com.

“The current National Emergency will forever change our need for remote work and services”

-Lt. Gen Russel L. Honoré, fmr Joint Task Force Commander Hurricane Katrina, March 2020

The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we do business worldwide, and cybersecurity matters more than ever. Businesses need remote access that is less complex, less costly and rapidly deployed, yet more secure than anything currently available. NVIS meets those needs and is ideal for big-data, segmentation or building instant private networks between trading partners, supply chains, or extranets. Initial vertical targets are in healthtech for secure remote medical image analysis.

“I’m passionate about security and privacy, but it became a personal quest when I realized telemedicine to remotely access medical images could have saved my wife's life but not used because it's not secure. That is why I created NVIS, The Invisible Internet, to save lives and treasure.”

- Phil Smith, Founder of NVIS, Inc.

NVIS is the security equivalent to a cure for cancer. For B2B, it avoids literally thousands of issues costing billions in losses and can be installed in seconds to connect to other NVIS nodes anywhere in the world. It's like a whole new internet with privacy and security built-in. NVIS can be disruptive to the Business VPN and SDN markets.

There are also B2C markets, as NVIS offers hosting to ensure security, but not secrecy. NVIS TV (now in beta) has the potential to become a global venue, making services like streaming video and music offered by media giants available to everyone. An Invisible URL can allow content sharing and censorship resistance. There are many public and societal benefits to free speech advocates.

NVIS is multi-platform go-to-market ready. An MVP version has already been operating successfully on a global scale for the past year. NVIS also has a provisional patent, and an advisory panel of many prominent industry experts.

For early investors, NVIS, Inc. is offering SAFE nodes with a 20% discount and $10 million valuation cap for backing the seed round.

With even the most conservative projections, the NVIS team expects to break even in 18 months after launch. These promising numbers demonstrate that NVIS is a reliable investment opportunity. With the right funding, the network will quickly progress through the growth stage and into the hands of consumers worldwide.