PARK HYATT SIEM REAP APPOINTS FULL-TIME HYGIENE & WELLBEING LEADER

PARK HYATT SIEM REAP APPOINTS FULL-TIME HYGIENE & WELLBEING LEADERSIEM REAP, SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park Hyatt Siem Reap, a luxury hotel in Siem Reap, is pleased to announce that Mr. Chheng Sarath, commis from the F&B Culinary Department, has been appointed in the full-time Hygiene & Wellbeing Leader role. As part of Hyatt’s Global Care and Cleanliness Commitment, every Hyatt hotel will have a Hygiene & Wellbeing Leader who will be responsible for their hotel adhering to new operational guidance and protocols.
Sarath has been working with Park Hyatt Siem Reap since August 2014 and is a graduate from the Sala Bai Hotel School. Sarath will be working under the Executive Office and report directly to the General Manager, Mr. Pravin Kumar.
“In his new role, Sarath will champion Hyatt’s hygiene and wellbeing expectations in tandem with the local government legislation,” said Mr. Kumar. “Our guests will have peace of mind to enjoy all the same rarified luxury experiences for which Park Hyatt Siem Reap is renowned”.
Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation
As well as successfully completing Hyatt’s certification process, Sarath will be responsible for ensuring the hotel achieves the GBAC STARTM cleanliness and training accreditation process through the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), the gold standard for prepared facilities. Under the guidance of GBAC, Park Hyatt Siem Reap will implement the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in the hotel and in our Siem Reap luxury hotel rooms.
As the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR™ will verify that Park Hyatt Siem Reap has implemented best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.
To achieve GBAC STAR™ accreditation, Sarath will demonstrate how Park Hyatt Siem Reap are compliant with the program’s twenty core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures.
The Glasshouse Deli. Patisserie, one of the best restaurants in Siem Reap, is currently open as normal and In his role as Hygiene & Wellbeing Leader, Sarath ensures that the safest environment is provided for our colleagues and guests. Once the hotel resumes normal operations, guests can be rest assured that this will be the top priority for Sarath and the team at Park Hyatt Siem Reap. Learn more about ‘Safety First, Wellbeing Always’ at Hyatt https://bit.ly/31ioJp6
About Park Hyatt Siem Reap
Park Hyatt Siem Reap is a luxury hotel in Siem Reap that embraces guests with comfort and opulence in each of its 104 luxurious, elegant and spacious rooms and suites. A luxurious home away from home that is strategically located in the heart of the city center, this stylish contemporary retreat adorned with Cambodian art is near the airport, the renowned 12th century ruins of Angkor Wat temple and just a five-minute leisurely walk to the local nightlife scene, Siem Reap Pub Street. Guests are welcomed by warm and inviting five-star service and world-class hospitality. It features sumptuous French and authentic Cambodian food at The Dining Room, refreshing drinks at The Living Room and a delectable array of desserts and light fare at The Glasshouse deli-patisserie. For utmost relaxation and rejuvenation, the hotel has two stunning swimming pools and a selection of invigorating massages and treatments at The Spa. For more information, please visit parkhyattsiemreap.com. Follow Park Hyatt Siem Reap on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Twitter and tag photos with #ParkHyattSiemReap and #LuxuryIsPersonal.
About Park Hyatt
Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, affluent business and leisure guests with elegant and luxurious accommodation and offers them highly attentive personal service in an intimate environment. Located in several of the world’s premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with a distinctive regional character. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, meeting and special event space for groups, critically acclaimed art, food and beverage programs, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs.
