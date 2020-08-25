STM Tour Needs your support

Talent search STM Mixtape Tour flyer

Tour on the rise for Local Artist

Save the music” — Save the music tours

TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are happy to announce that we will start the Fall tour October 2,2020.

With many Partners ,Various Artists, and Supporters, we are able to move forward during this Corona-virus Epidemic.

Many businesses have slowed down , decreased in sales , and even filed bankruptcy during this time.

The Save the music tour has slots open for Artists, Dancers, Comedians who are serious about their work, and ready to go to the next level.

Our team has always been Independent , which we never relied on many Grants, Sponsors, or Donors. But now is the perfect time to reach out to the world and ask for help .

Our goal behind the tour is give Local Artist a platform to showcase their talent in many states , to increase their fan base , and global reach.

However a percentage of our proceeds go to youth interested in Arts and Music .

We will give out Scholarships to help with their career, and also provide Artist development. Need less to say we can’t continue our mission with your support.

Please share this information with other Major or Local Supporters .

Our goal is to raise 50,000 to give back to our Youth and Families who may want to pursue their career in 2021.

Also if your an artist who would love to be apart of the Fall tour sign up now .

SLOTS ARE FILLING UP VERY FAST

For more information please check us out on our website.

www.Savethemusictour.com

Call our office 567–342–1789