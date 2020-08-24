Media Contact: Major Christopher J. Dicomitis, Administrative Commander and Public Information Officer, Rhode Island State Police, 401-764-5603 or rispdps@risp.gov

At 7:45 PM, Troopers of the Traffic Safety Unit arrested Anthony Almonte age 20 of 1097 Phelps Street, Sebastian, Florida for 1. Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and or Drugs, BAC Unknown, First Offense, 2. Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test, 3. Reckless Driving and 4. Possession of an Alcoholic Beverage by a Person Under the Age of 21. This arrest was the result of troopers responding to a roll over motor vehicle accident on Old Mill Road in the Town of New Shoreham. Mr. Almonte was transported to the New Shoreham Police Department, processed and specially arraigned before First Warden Lacoste. He was later released into the custody of a responsible adult.