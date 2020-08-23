Roger Stone to Testify to Pastor Greg Locke on Sunday, August 30 In Mt. Juliet, TN at the Global Vision Bible Church
Pastor Greg Locke's Mt. Juliet church vandalized ahead of Roger Stone appearance
Our church was vandalized last night but God is moving mightily. WE WILL NOT BE SILENCED. #SundayMorning”MT. JULIET, TN, USA, August 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Political consultant, strategist, best-selling author and devout Christian, Roger Stone will be speaking and testifying to Pastor Greg Locke in Mt. Juliet, TN on Sunday, August 30 at 10:30am.
— Pastor Greg Locke
“I am honored to have been invited to Pastor Locke’s church to witness for Jesus Christ. Anyone who has followed the political persecution of me and my family over the last two years understands that I am living proof of the power of prayer,” says Stone. “When I decided to be reborn into follow the path of Jesus Christ the Lord delivered me from my persecutors. I am coming to Global Vision Bible Church to tell my story so that others may be saved “
A week before his testimony, Pastor Locke’s church was vandalized with vulgar comments and slurs according to The Tennessean here https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/2020/08/23/pastor-greg-lockes-mt-juliet-church-vandalized-over-roger-stone-invite/3423648001/
“Our church was vandalized last night but God is moving mightily. WE WILL NOT BE SILENCED. #SundayMorning,” Tweeted Pastor Locke this morning.
The Global Vision Bible Church is located at 2060 Old Lebenon Dirt Road, Mt. Juliet, TN
You may follow Pastor Locke on https://www.lockemedia.org/ and you may follow him on social media on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pastorlocke on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PastorLocke/ and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pastorlocke/
You may follow the Global Vision Bible Church at https://www.globalvisionbc.com/aboutus
You may contribute to Roger Stone’s defense fund by going to https://www.stonedefensefund.com/ .
You may follow Roger Stone on his websites www.stonecoldtruth.com and www.stonezone.com
About Roger Stone:
Roger Stone is a seasoned political operative, speaker, pundit, and New York Times Bestselling Author featured in the Netflix documentary “Get me Roger Stone”. A veteran of ten national presidential campaigns, he served as a senior campaign aide to three Republican presidents: Nixon, Reagan and, to his regret, Bush. An outspoken libertarian, he is the author of the New York Times bestseller “The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ”, the Clinton’s War on Women, The Bush Crime Family, and the Making of the President 2016- How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution. Mr. Stone has written for Fox Opinion, Infowars, Breitbart News, StoneZone, the Daily Caller, and the New York Times. In 2017 Stone was made into the subject of a popular Netflix documentary, Get Me Roger Stone. A well-known voice in politics for over forty years, Roger Stone often gives insights on behind-the-scenes political agendas at StoneColdTruth.com and StoneZone.com, as well as InfoWars.com, where he hosts an hour long show every Wednesday at 3 pm ET. Follow him at StoneColdTruth.com.
