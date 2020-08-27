Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
GINA GERSHON TO STAR IN JEFERY LEVY'S "ZIGGY EISENSTEIN"

Gina Gershon will play the leading female role in Jefery Levy's upcoming film, "Ziggy Eisenstein."

MALIBU, CA, USA, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gina Gershon is set to star in Jefery Levy's upcoming film "Ziggy Eisenstein." Ziggy Eisenstein is the new film from the awarding winning and critically acclaimed directed of such films as DRIVE, INSIDE MONKEY ZETTERLAND, S.F.W., MAN OF GOD, ME and THE KEY.

