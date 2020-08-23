US PATENT OFFICE GRANTS PATENT FOR "REAL TIME SATELLITE TRACKING SYSTEM" ENSURING AIRCRAFT AND PASSENGERS ARE NEVER LOST

SKY TECHNOLOGY ENSURES THAT AIRCRAFT CAN NOW BE TRACKED IN REAL TIME ENSURING THAT THE AIRCRAFT IS NOT LOST AND SAFETY TO THE PASSENGERS"

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alfred McZeal, Jr. of Houston, Texas US Patent No 10,713,959 a high technology sky patent, which tracks commercial aircraft in real-time by satellite networks and ensures that the aircraft and passengers are never lost such as in Malaysia flight MH370 one of the world's worst accidents in aviation history where 229 lives were lost and the flight and passengers.The invention's novelty connects a wireless satellite network to a dual flight data recorder system to form an interstellar space network for tracking an aircraft in real-time while providing a remote backup and record's of the flight's critical data to a remote data center in the cloud to ascertain that no flight data is lost and the aircraft and passengers can be located in real-time. The dual flight data recorder system also has an ejectable wireless flight data recorder, that will eject and float on water in the event of a crash and can be easily located in real time via satellite network and uses a military-grade GPS network for instantly, easily locating the device and the aircraft.The invention deploys state of the art satellite technology and a special camera network in the cockpit and the passenger cabin allowing emergency investigators on the ground to remotely view the cabin and cockpit of the aircraft in real-time in the event of problems.Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 was a scheduled international passenger flight operated by Malaysia Airlines that disappeared from radar on March 8, 2014 while flying from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to its planned destination, Beijing Capital International Airport. Despite extensive search efforts by over 29 countries, this flight has never been found. The invention will prevent this kind of situation.The wireless invention is a technological breakthrough and will ensure that aircraft are never lost again due to radar dead spots or criminal acts by pilots or hijackers and will be a most welcomed addition to the airline industry worldwide. The invention is available for licensing and/or sale.Inquiries may be made to: almczeal@worldwidewalkietalkie.comInvestment inquiries may be made to: almczeal@gmail.com