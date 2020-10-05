Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Alaska to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation that Might Exceed $1,000,000-Please Do This

"Rather than ordering a 'free' book about mesothelioma please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for answers about how the mesothelioma compensation process works.” — Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA , USA, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Alaska to please get serious about their loved one's compensation and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for answers. Erik Karst is one of nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he has been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma in Alaska and nationwide for decades. Rather than ordering a 'free' book about mesothelioma please call Erik Karst for answers about how the mesothelioma compensation process works.

The Coronavirus coupled with everything else going on in 2020 has led to many Navy Veterans with mesothelioma to delay their medical treatment, and or their financial compensation. Please do not do this. "If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alaska or their family please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a discussion about mapping out a plan for the best compensation results. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran can exceed a million dollars. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center’s free services for people with mesothelioma anywhere in communities such as Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, Eagle River, Homer, Palmer and Nome. https://Alaska.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Alaska we strongly recommend the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

* Alaska Regional Hospital-Anchorage: https://alaskaregional.com/

* Providence Alaska Medical Center-Anchorage: https:// alaska.providence.org/locations/p/pamc,

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Alaska include US Navy Veterans, workers at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Fort Richardson, Eielson Air Force Base, oil field workers, off shore oil/gas rig workers, oil pipeline workers, marine mechanics, commercial fishermen, pulp and paper mill workers, power plant workers, public utility workers, manufacturing workers, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, welders, insulators, or construction workers. In most instances these types of people were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Alaska.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma