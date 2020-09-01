Weight Loss Buddy Releases Its' New Mobile Support App
Obesity is at epidemic proportions.
You can't help someone up a hill without getting closed the top yourself"”TENAFLY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its’ continuing battle against obesity, WeightLossBuddy.com has launched a brand new App.
— Joey Dweck
A longtime leader in the field of health and wellness it has designed a social media app dedicated to helping people Lose Weight while adapting a healthier lifestyle.
In study after study, support from others has been proven to help people lose weight and keep it off.
It has long been known that emotions play a major role in overeating. For close to 20 years, Weight Loss Buddy has helped by offering emotional support through its’ “no questions asked policy” of encouraging people to help each other. Some 250,000 users later, weight Loss Buddy has provided a forum for those who want to lose weight, but do not know where to turn.
Joey Dweck, its’ founder, likes to emphasize not only the benefits of getting help from a Buddy(s), but just as important, offering help to others. In many cases, food is used as to deal with unwanted feelings. By helping others in their struggle, members feel better about themselves, which is an essential step in “self-healing.” Feeling better is crucial in combating the use of food as an “Emotional Crutch.”
While there are many weight loss apps out there, what makes this app unique is the kind of support that’s WeightLossBudddy’s stock in trade. In addition to its’ state-of-the-art Mobile App WLB offers a mirror of the App on its’ desk-top Website, so those who prefer the “big screen” need not miss a beat. It's perfect for seniors, and those on their laptops. It is the ONLY app that offers complete symmetry, where users can use both interchangeably. At home, in the office, in the car, your Buddy is there for you 24/7.
WeightLossBuddy focuses exclusively on weight loss and so attracts experts from around the world who lend their expertise. It is not unusual to see experts contribute posts to help users who are struggling.
WeightLossBuddy is 100% FREE 100% percent of the time!
