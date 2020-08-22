Entrepreneurs create blood donation awareness campaign featuring t-shirts inked in real human blood
'True Blood T-Shirt' from international apparel brand Crinial aims to raise funds, awareness about blood donation
"With this project, we want to encourage the world to donate blood"."We believe good things will come to those who do good. Donating blood is a critical way to save lives.”RORSCHACH, ST. GALLEN, SCHWEIZ, August 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artists behind a new blood donation awareness campaign wanted to find an edgy way to raise awareness about the importance of donating blood.
They came up with a unique idea: to take their own blood and use it to ink limited-run tees for a cause.
The special edition "True Blood T-Shirt" is the world's first t-shirt made with real human blood. The cutting-edge shirt was created by Crinial, an innovative clothing brand that incorporates technology to convey emotion with each of their products.
The goal is to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation in saving lives, especially during a global pandemic. In addition to raising awareness, the creators of the True Blood T-Shirt hope to raise funds: 30 percent of net proceeds from the sale of the shirts will go toward blood donation campaigns.
The True Blood T-Shirt is the first of what the company's owners hope will be many edge-pushing, limited-edition product campaigns, each including an augmented reality component.
"With this project, we want to encourage the world to donate blood," said Cristian Rauseo, co-creator of the True Blood T-Shirt. "We believe good things will come to those who do good. Donating blood is a critical way to save lives, as demand for blood always runs high. Now, during a global pandemic, it's more important than ever to give."
Crinial's high quality, high-end t-shirts are crafted with 100 percent cotton and designed in Switzerland. The blood-based ink is incorporated into the logo printed on each shirt.
View the True Blood T-Shirt product page and learn more about the campaign at https://www.crinial.ch/produkt/true-blood-t-shirt/.
ABOUT CRINIAL
Crinial is a global apparel company founded by Maurizia, Cristian, and Nico Rauseo, artists and entrepreneurs who wanted to build a brand based on traditional and modern craftsmanship, high quality materials, and the influence of a shared culture. Crinial focuses on craftsmanship, technology, sustainable production, and a new way of communicating art by combining technical innovation with human emotions using new materials and processes.
Learn more about Crinial at https://www.crinial.ch.
