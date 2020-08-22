Restaurant Mask - A new and very practical face covering
Fun Masks 703 is now offering a new Restaurant Face Mask that allows the user to eat and drink while still wearing the mandated face mask.LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While visiting the Emergency Room recently, I was forced to remove my face mask so that the nurse could take my temperature in my mouth. With all of the potential COVID-19 patients around, it was a very scary time. When I got home, I immediately got to designing a face mask that will allow me to be able to have my temperature taken without removing my mask. As I went through several different designs, it occurred to me that there are many other reason that I may have to remove my mask in public. For instance, when I return to work, I would be required to wear a mask in the office. Would I need to remove my mask to drink my morning coffee at my desk? How would I eat my bagel without removing my mask? When children return to school, would they be asked to remove their mask to eat in the lunchroom? How would we eat at picnics and restaurants without exposing ourselves to the virus? I came to the conclusion that wearing a mask only some of the time was not enough. If this virus is as contagious and deadly as the scientists claim, we should be more careful about our protection and more serious in our fight against it. I prayed for a solution, and the result of my trial and error is what I call the Restaurant Mask (patent pending).
The new mask has an opening around the mouth that allows a spoon, fork or straw to access your mouth. That opening is covered by an apron to allow for continued protection while down. The Restaurant Mask has even passed the candle test, where one tries to blow out a lit candle while wearing the mask. In the test (with the apron down), the candle did not even flicker.
I do think that this face mask could be a game changer in our fight against COVID-19. Now, if only we could get everyone to wear a mask, any mask, we could return to our former lives sooner rather than later.
Fun Masks 703 LLC
FUN MASKS 703 LLC
+1 9542294587
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook