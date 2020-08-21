FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday, August 21, 2020

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN ORLEANS AND WYOMING COUNTY

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Orleans and Wyoming counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, August 22, in Albion, and by appointment on Monday, August 24, in Perry. The events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies, together with various community safety partners, offer free inspections. The sponsoring agencies will be following safety guidelines to protect the health and safety of the technicians and the public.

DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Child safety seats that are the appropriate size and properly installed offer the best protection for any child traveling in a motor vehicle. These free inspections, with the assistance provided by law enforcement and community organizations, give parents and caregivers a crucial resource to make sure their little ones are safe when they travel.”

Event Details:

When: Saturday, August 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Dollar Tree Store parking lot, 330 West Ave., Albion Contact: Kevin Colonna at (585) 589-5527 or [email protected] Additional Safety Information: The Orleans County Sheriff's Office requests that anyone attending this event wear a mask, except for children under the age of 2.

When: Monday, August 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: The Cornerstone, 204 North Main St., Perry To schedule an appointment, contact: Jillian Calmes at (585) 786-8890 or [email protected]

The car seat check events aim to ensure all parents and caregivers understand how to choose an appropriate seat for the child’s age and size and how to install the seat correctly. Trained technicians will use the model of “Learn, Practice, and Explain” to educate caregivers on how to select a child restraint that will fit their child, fit their vehicle and be used correctly every time.

Getting safety information and car seat instructions to parents and caregivers is crucial to saving young lives. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), child safety seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers in passenger vehicles.

If you cannot attend one of these free car seat check events, you can make an appointment with a child seat inspection site near you. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

For more information about GTSC, visit trafficsafety.ny.gov, or follow GTSC on Facebook and Twitter.

