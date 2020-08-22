Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
GOD LOVES TRUMP'S NEW BOOK

Finally, a message that the Democrats and Republicans can all agree on. Our nation needs reconciliation and miraculous help!

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATE, August 22, 2020

President Trump may not know about it yet, but he is sure to find out soon, as two brand new books are set for immediate release by Noble Purposes Publishing; Praying for our President – Donald J. Trump and Praying for our President - 4 Kids.

The publishing company asserts that these two books are being released together because their message of reconciliation and hope for our nation is profound and that nothing like this has ever been released for any other sitting president.

The authors, Dr. Audie and Bridget Lewis represent a fascinating cross-section of the American society. As an interracial couple with a long history of business acumen, they present a crystal-clear vision for a promising future with their complete reliance on God as the answer to all that is wrong with America. They tackle virtually every topic that has surfaced during President Trump’s tenure with an all-out call for prayer, love and reconciliation within every segment of our society.

