Oil paintings by George Rodrigue and Clementine Hunter will be part of Crescent City's estates auction, Sept. 11-12-13

Original oil on canvas painting by George Rodrigue (Louisiana, 1944-2013) from the artist’s famous Blue Dog series, titled Flames of Hope (1992), signed and titled (est. $20,000-$40,000).

Original oil on canvas painting by Clementine Hunter (Louisiana, 1886-1988), titled Wash Day (circa 1985), signed lower center right, 17 ¾ inches by 23 ½ inches (est. $3,000-$5,000).

The selection of designer purses includes examples by names such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Dior, Prada, Fendi, Celine and Hermes. Other couture items will also be offered.

This 140-piece set of sterling flatware by Reed & Barton in the “Francis I” pattern, weighing 175 troy oz., is expected to find a new home for $3,000-$5,000.