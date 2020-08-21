Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,939 in the last 365 days.

Oil paintings by George Rodrigue and Clementine Hunter will be part of Crescent City's estates auction, Sept. 11-12-13

Original oil on canvas painting by George Rodrigue (Louisiana, 1944-2013) from the artist’s famous Blue Dog series, titled Flames of Hope (1992), signed and titled (est. $20,000-$40,000).

Original oil on canvas painting by Clementine Hunter (Louisiana, 1886-1988), titled Wash Day (circa 1985), signed lower center right, 17 ¾ inches by 23 ½ inches (est. $3,000-$5,000).

The selection of designer purses includes examples by names such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Dior, Prada, Fendi, Celine and Hermes. Other couture items will also be offered.

This 140-piece set of sterling flatware by Reed & Barton in the “Francis I” pattern, weighing 175 troy oz., is expected to find a new home for $3,000-$5,000.

The lighting category includes a collection of art glass table lamps, including examples from Salem Brothers, Miller, H.E. Rainaud and Handel.

The three-day weekend event is packed with 975 quality lots in a variety of collecting categories, including designer purses and other fine couture items.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Original oil on canvas paintings by renowned Louisiana artists George Rodrigue (1944-2013) and Clementine Hunter (1886-1988), plus a fine selection of designer purses by some of the most respected names in couture, are just a taste of what bidders will find in Crescent City Auction Gallery’s Estates Auction slated for the weekend of Sept. 11th-12th-13th.

The painting by George Rodrigue is from the artist’s famous Blue Dog series and is titled Flames of Hope (1992). The signed and titled work, 13 ½ inches by 10 ¾ inches, carries an estimate of $20,000-$40,000. The oil painting by folk art legend Clementine Hunter, titled Wash Day (circa 1985), is signed lower center right. It measures 17 ¾ inches by 23 ½ inches (est. $3,000-$5,000).

The selection of designer purses includes fashionable examples by names such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Dior, Prada, Fendi, Celine and Hermes. A portion of the auction is dedicated entirely to couture and includes an embroidered silk coat by Oscar de la Renta (circa 2000), a vintage full-length dark brown mink coat by Jay Lester, and a belt and bracelet both by Hermes.

Rodrigue and Hunter are not the only local-grown art talent in the sale. Also offered will be an oil on board by Knute Heldner (1877-1952, New Orleans), titled Pirate’s Alley, Old New Orleans, signed lower right (est. $3,000-$5,000); and an oil on Masonite by Alberta Kinsey (1875-1952, New Orleans) titled Her Patio, 823 Royal Street (1934), signed lower right (est. $1,200-$1,800).

Wonderful decorative arts will be plentiful and will include a pair of 19th century Continental polychromed white porcelain covered urns, 26 inches tall (est. $2,000-$3,000); and a Chinese thinly glazed yellow bowl from the 17th century, 9 ½ inches in diameter (est. $500-$1,000).

The lighting category will be led by a circa-1890 unusual and large ornate silver plate 9-light candelabra centerpiece, 30 inches tall (est. $1,500-$2,500); a 20th century pair of large patinated and gilt composite putti floor candelabra, 48 inches tall (est. $600-$900); and a collection of art glass table lamps, including examples from Salem Brothers, Miller, H.E. Rainaud and Handel.

Fine French decorative items, a staple at most Crescent City auctions, will feature a monumental 19th century Louis XV style carved walnut wall clock with a winged putto surmount, 42 inches tall by 27 inches wide (est. $3,000-$5,000); and a circa-1890 French gilt and gesso Belle Epoque over-mantel mirror, 72 ½ inches tall by 66 inches wide and one foot deep (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Period furniture made in America will include a carved pineapple post canopy double bed from the late 19th century, 84 inches tall by 56 ½ inches wide (est. $700-$1,200); and a circa-1880 four-piece assembled parlor suite consisting of a carved rosewood serpentine double chair back settee with matching armchair, a lady’s armchair and a matching foot stool (est. $600-$1,200).

Europe will also be represented in the sale, furniture-wise, with an English Victorian carved mahogany breakfront bookcase from the 19th century, impressive at 104 inches tall by 125 inches wide (est. $1,500-$2,500); and a mid-19th century continental inlaid walnut secretary bookcase standing 72 ½ inches in height and 49 inches in width (est. $700-$1,200).

Returning to artwork, pieces by American artists include a silkscreen ink on canvas by Deborah Kass (Texas, b. 1925, New York), titled 4 Black Barbaras (1993), signed, titled and dated verso (est. $5,000-$10,000); a 19th century oil on canvas by Wilson Henry Irvine (1869-1936 Conn./Ill.), titled Autumn Forest Landscape, signed lower left (est. $3,000-$5,000); and a 20th century oil on board by Guy Martin Chapel (1871-1954 Ill./Mich.), titled French Quarter, Patio (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Paintings by European artists will feature a canine-themed oil on canvas by Edouard Joseph Dantan (1848-1897, French), titled Two Dogs on Point, signed lower right (est. $2,000-$4,000); a 19th century oil on canvas by Auguste Henri Musin (1852-1923 Belgian), titled Harbor Scene with Sailboats, signed lower right (est. $2,000-$4,000); and an oil on panel by Niek van der Plas (b. 1954, Dutch), titled Brass Band in the French Quarter, artist signed (est. $2,000-$3,000).

In the silver category, a 140-piece set of sterling flatware by Reed & Barton in the “Francis I” pattern, weighing 175 troy oz., is expected to find a new home for $3,000-$5,000; while a sterling silver tea tray made around 1925, also by Reed & Barton, in the “Heritage” pattern, pattern #940C, measuring 27 ½ inches by 19 ½ inches, should change hands for $3,500-$4,500.

An unusual Venetian carved and polychromed wood blackamoor, crafted in the 19th century and larger than life at 82 ½ inches tall, is estimated to bring $4,000-$6,000. Also, a 19th century cast iron garden figure of a classically draped woman perched atop a cast iron stand, having a total height of 91 inches and a width of 23 ½ inches, is expected to knock down for $800-$1,200.

The three-day weekend event is packed with 975 quality lots in a variety of collecting categories. Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and BidSquare.com. Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time on Thursday, September 10th. A printed catalog is available; call 504-529-5057 or e-mail info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

The gallery, at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, will be open for exhibitions beginning Thursday, September 3rd, from 10-5 Central time, by appointment only (excluding Sunday). A live Saturday preview will be held September 5th, from 9am to 1pm, also by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 504-529-5057 or email info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

Crescent City Auction Gallery is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you can call them at (504) 529-5057; or, you can send an e-mail to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com. All phone calls and e-mails are confidential.

For more regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the three-day Estates Auction scheduled for September 11th-12th-13th visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Updates are posted often.

# # # #

Sully Hildebrand
Crescent City Auction Gallery
+1 504-529-5057
email us here

You just read:

Oil paintings by George Rodrigue and Clementine Hunter will be part of Crescent City's estates auction, Sept. 11-12-13

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.