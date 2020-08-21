Staff Reporting 2020-2021 – Open August 21 | Nebraska Department of Education

Public Schools, Nonpublic Systems, Special Purpose Schools, Educational Service Units, and Interim Programs (Rule 18)

The Staff Reporting 2020-2021 collection is now open. State statute requires Public Districts and Nonpublic Systems to submit a Fall Personnel Report by September 15. Special Purpose Schools, Educational Service Units and Interim Programs (Rule 18) should also report during this time frame as well.

The Staff Reporting collection is located within the Student & Staff (NSSRS) tab of the portal. An activation code will need to be obtained from the portal District Administrator before the collection can be added to portal accounts. Options for submission are online entry and upload. Staff Reporting instructions are available here. Appendix A details the changes for the 2020-2021 school year.

When completing the Staff Reporting collection, please ensure all staff email addresses are correct for those required. The NDE uses email address from Staff Reporting (and the NDE Portal) for communications to Districts and Schools.