Governor Herbert Reissues Seven Executive Orders

August 21, 2020

Tags: COVID-19, Executive Order

SALT LAKE CITY (August 20, 2020) – Today, Gov. Gary R. Herbert has issued seven Executive Orders. All the executive orders that were issued today replace orders that will expire when the current state of emergency expires at midnight tonight. The executive orders include: 

  • Executive Order 2020-51, Declaring a State of Emergency Due to the Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic (replacing Executive Order 2020-1);
  • Executive Order 2020-52, Reauthorizing the Suspension of Utah Administrative Code R671-302 Regarding Public Access to Board of Pardons and Parole Hearings (replacing Executive Order 2020-3);
  • Executive Order 2020-53, Reauthorizing the Suspension of Enforcement of Provisions of the Utah Postretirement Reemployment Restrictions Act (replacing Executive Order 2020-9);
  • Executive Order 2020-54, Reauthorizing the Suspension of Enforcement of Utah Code § 32B-5-309 Regarding Ceasing Operation of Certain Retail Licensees (replacing Executive Order 2020-21);
  • Executive Order 2020-55, Reauthorizing the Suspension of Enforcement of Statutes Relating to Telehealth Services (replacing Executive Order 2020-23);
  • Executive Order 2020-56, Updating the State Facilities Face Covering Requirement (replacing Executive Order 2020-48); and
  • Executive Order 2020-57, Extending the Utah COVID-19 Level of Restriction (replacing Executive Order 2020-50).

The orders are effective immediately and will remain in effect until Septemeber 19.

# # # 

