Winners announced for second 2020 Super Hunt drawing

Winners in the second Idaho Super Hunt drawing have been picked.

Of the 38,177 total entries, 9,913 were for two deer tags, 11,822 were for two elk tags, 3,404 were for two pronghorn tags, 7,765 were for one moose tag, and 5,273 entries were for one Super Hunt Combo, which includes a tag for each of the four species.

Super Hunt winners by species, number drawn and state were:

Deer: 2 - Washington

Elk: 1 - Pennsylvania; 1 - Oregon

Pronghorn: 2 - Idaho

Moose: 1 - Idaho

Super Combo: 1 - Idaho

All winners have been contacted. State law prohibits Fish and Game from releasing the names of the winners.

Winners can participate in any open hunt in the state for the species that they drew, including general hunts and controlled hunts, in addition to any general season or controlled hunt tags they also hold. All other rules of individual hunts apply.

For more information, including frequently asked questions, and stories and photos of previous winners, visit the Super Hunt page on Fish and Game's website at https://idfg.idaho.gov/superhunt.