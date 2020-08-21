Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,920 in the last 365 days.

Department of Business Oversight Publishes Annual Report of Payday Lending Activity for 2019

A new Department of Business Oversight report shows that California payday lenders issued 10.2 million loans worth $2.8 billion to more than 1.6 million customers in 2019, figures that all varied less than 1 percent from the year before. The industry continues to rely heavily on repeat customers with more than 70 percent of its fees – $298.5 million of $418 million – paid by customers who took out seven or more payday loans, the report found. 

You just read:

Department of Business Oversight Publishes Annual Report of Payday Lending Activity for 2019

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.