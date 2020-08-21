Baltimore Sun op-ed: Secretary Grumbles – Clean energy not just good for the environment, but the economy too

By BEN GRUMBLES FOR THE BALTIMORE SUN

While the COVID-19 emergency has created the most significant economic crisis since the Great Depression, a new report underscores the reality that smart investing in clean and renewable energy and other green practices not only fights the effects of climate change but also boosts the economy — a fact that should guide everyone from consumers in their choice of products to policy decisions by local, state and federal governments.

What’s more, the report by the widely respected World Resources Institute puts the spotlight on Maryland as a national leader. Out of all 50 states, Maryland is No. 1 in carbon dioxide emissions reductions, all while the state has increased real gross domestic product to benefit its economy. The nation would do well to follow Maryland’s example, which is the result of a commitment to sound science that guides decisions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build resilience to climate change while also committing to the growth of Maryland jobs and the state’s economy.

Read more