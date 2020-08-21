It's The 3rd Time Southwest Industrial Electric Appears on Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2769 With Revenue Growth of 145.17%
Wow, what an honor to be recognized for our success three years in a row. I tip my hat to every member of our team for the great work they do every day. Let’s do it again!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine this day revealed that Southwest Industrial Electric is No. 2769 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“We are honored to be a part of such an outstanding group of companies that have made the Inc. 5000 list.” said Kristin Larson, CEO of Southwest Industrial Electric. “We are thankful for the Inc. 5000 as it really does set the bar and inspire us every year – making the list 3 years in a row is really a dream come true. We feel very lucky to have our incredible customers, vendors, and team members that we get to work with every day. We would like to thank each and every one of you for your hard work and dedication to what you do. We look forward to continuing to build this company to be able to expand our services to our customers.”
Evan Malm, Founder of Southwest Industrial Electric said, “Wow, what an honor to be recognized for our success three years in a row. I tip my hat to every member of our team for the great work they do every day. Let’s do it again!”
Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. “The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”
Southwest Industrial Electric has been providing professional electric services to industrial and commercial businesses for over 40 years and has become the leading solution to the electrical problems in the Southwest region.
No matter how large or small your electrical problem is, Southwest Industrial Electric has the specialized set of skills needed to solve it. Our well-trained employees obtain the knowledge and experience necessary to solve problems across the board. Whether it is a ground-up build or underground electrical distribution, we have the experience and knowhow to do it all.
Founded in 1988, Southwest Industrial Electric has emerged one of the leading industrial electrical service providers in California, completing thousands of electrical projects a year delivered to a dynamic and diverse clientele ranging from aerospace industries to eCommerce warehouses and industrial manufacturing plants. Whether it's a design/build system or factory relocation we go the extra mile to ensure every project is done with the highest level of quality, on time, on budget and on scope, which brings our clients the peace of mind that their operations will continue and expand and are in reliable, experienced hands.
