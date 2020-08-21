U.S.: The Supreme Court's 'shadow docket' is drawing increasing scrutiny

ABA Journal

The U.S. Supreme Court’s “shadow docket” is coming in from the dark. The term refers to emergency orders and summary decisions that are outside the high court’s main docket of argued cases and decisions.

University of Chicago law professor William Baude is credited with coining the term “shadow docket” in a 2015 law review article, though the specialized docket has been around for decades.

“It’s always been a thing and it’s always been important, but it was something that only elite Supreme Court practitioners paid attention to,” Baude tells the ABA Journal.

