Dermo-Cosmetics Market Growth Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Consumption, Sale, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2025
A new market study, titled “Global Dermo-Cosmetics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dermo-Cosmetics Market
This report focuses on the global Dermo-Cosmetics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dermo-Cosmetics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
L'Oreal S.A.
Pierre Fabre
Unilever
Procter & Gamble
Shiseido
Bioderma
NeoStrata Company, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cream Products
Liquid & Lotion Products
Market segment by Application, split into
Combination Skin & Neutral Skin
Dry Skin
Oily Skin
Sensitive Skin
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
