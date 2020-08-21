Leadership Development Expert and Author Rocky Romanella to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ALLENTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people believe leadership comes with a title, but we are all leaders at one time or another.

Rocky Romanella is a motivational speaker and author of Tighten the Lug Nuts: The Principles of Balanced Leadership. An expert at leadership development through storytelling, Romanella has created a process that any manager can relate to and immediately put into practice.

“As you and your company are evolving into a performance-driven organization it will be connected by the principles of Balanced Leadership. This is where your decisions are made with three key constituents in mind: customers, employees, stakeholders,” explains Romanella. “Balanced leadership begins with a balanced approach. I want to make sure customers are represented, stakeholders are represented and most importantly I wanted to make sure our employees had a seat at the decision making table and they understood what role they would play.”

Romanella believes leadership is about building a bridge to the future. You give your people the opportunity to help build that bridge by communicating and educating each one of them on the vision and strategy and their contribution to the success of the organization.

Romanella has spent over 40 years in business and 36 years with UPS to become president and general manager of UPS Supply Chain Solutions, and President of Retail Operations where he led one of the largest re-branding initiatives in history: The UPS Store, which revolutionized the $9 billion retail shipping and business services market. He brings this wealth of experience to his engaging keynote speaking and every page of Tighten the Lug Nuts.

“Lug nuts aren’t important until they become loose. If you don't tighten the lug nuts, they become urgent, and we can only handle a few urgent issues before we become overwhelmed. A simple problem that could have been solved in five minutes has disrupted an entire day,” explains Romanella.

According to Romanella, it is a leader's job to build consensus and also to get people to feel as though they are part of the solution not the problem.

“What's your legacy all about?” asks Romanella. “What’s the word you would want someone to use to describe you at the end of your career? To me, legacy is when you leave things a little better than you found them, your people are better because of their time with you. You understand that you have to believe in your people until they're ready to believe in themselves.”

Close Up Radio will feature Rocky Romanella in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on August 25th at 2pm EDT

