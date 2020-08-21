Shaftsbury Barracks/ Violation of Conditions
CASE#: 20B302771
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 08/20/2020 at approximately 2215 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Road Sunderland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Mae L. Buoniconti
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a family fight on North Road in the Town of Sunderland. While investigating the dispute, it was discovered that an individual involved, Mae Buoniconti had consumed alcohol. Buoniconti was found to be in violation of active conditions of release due to this alcohol consumption.
Buoniconti was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 10/05/2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2020 at 0815 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: Released with citation.
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
