Shaftsbury Barracks/ Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B302771

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 08/20/2020 at approximately 2215 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Road Sunderland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Mae L. Buoniconti                                                

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a family fight on North Road in the Town of Sunderland. While investigating the dispute, it was discovered that an individual involved, Mae Buoniconti had consumed alcohol. Buoniconti was found to be in violation of active conditions of release due to this alcohol consumption.

 

Buoniconti was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 10/05/2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2020 at 0815 hours.            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: Released with citation.

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

