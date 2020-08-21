Highway Safety reminder: Act with Care & Drive with Care

Main, News Posted on Aug 20, 2020 in Highways News

HONOLULU — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is reactivating Dynamic Message Signs on Oahu for COVID-19 messaging. The first message was posted Thursday, Aug. 20 and reminds those driving past that we must act with care to protect our ohana from COVID-19.

HDOT is also asking motorists to drive with care. Even though traffic volumes continue to track between 20 to 30-percent below average, traffic fatality statistics are not reflecting the reduction of cars on the road.

“What we’re seeing now is an increase in speeding and aggressive driving. As a result, in vehicle fatalities are tracking higher than last year,” said Hawaii Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Highways Ed Sniffen. “With fewer vehicles on the road right now due to COVID this shouldn’t be the case. We urge everyone to watch your speed and be aware of other road users.”

Fatality statistics for those using the roads as bicyclists and pedestrians are tracking lower than this time last year even as many are out on the road for exercise. HDOT thanks the public for acting with care when it comes to these vulnerable groups on the road.

Motorcycle and moped fatalities are approximately the same as last year.

Preliminary fatal crash statistics are updated weekly at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/safe-communites/ and traffic volumes during the COVID emergency can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/covid-19-traffic-volume-comparison/

