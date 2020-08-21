Quickpay Funding leads factoring industry by launching fastest payment method to fund trucking companies in the USA
Quickpay Funding leads the factoring industry by launching fastest payment method to fund small businesses and trucking companies in the USALAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quickpay Funding, LLC one of the country’s most innovative and fastest growing factoring companies, has expanded their product offerings to speed up funding for small business owners, owner operators, and transportation fleets. With this launch, Quickpay Funding becomes the first factoring company in the country to offer same day, live funding to companies banking with Real Time Payment capable banks.
The company announced today the launching of a live service that speeds up funding to small and mid-sized companies throughout the country. This service offering greatly expands Quickpay Funding's already strong value proposition for small business owners in Transportation, Logistics, Service Industries, Produce, Marine, Cross Border, and the fast-growing Hispanic industry.
After careful work and coordination with the team at Bank of America(a member of the Real Time Payment bank network), Quickpay Funding became the first factoring company in the country to offer a live 24/7/365 funding service to all their clients through the implementation of Real Time Payments(RTP) technology. This feature will provide better cashflow by allowing all the companies factoring their invoices with Quickpay Funding to receive confirmed funds in their bank accounts immediately at all times upon processing their invoices, including nights, weekends, and holidays.
“Quickpay Funding is very proud to continue setting the pace and raising the service standards for the factoring industry. We are constantly listening to our clients, prospects, and partners. We were the first ones to offer a true 24/7/365 factoring service in the industry with no additional fees or surcharges. Our service gets excellent reviews and feedback from small businesses and trucking companies throughout the country as evidenced by our 100% client retention rate.”
“Over 65% of our existing client portfolio already have bank accounts with members of the RTP Banking Network. This allows us to dramatically improve the delivery time as funds are deposited and available to our clients immediately after processing their invoices. We fund 100% of our clients invoices daily which is pretty unique in our industry.”
“We have seen the trends and feel that RTP’s are becoming the new standard in the U.S. for payment processing. It will change the way companies do business. Remaining true to our name, we are offering a real Quickpay service to our clients as funds and related information move instantaneously from our account to theirs. Our clients have their funds faster and they will save substantially on bank wire fees. This is an excellent option in today’s tight environment.”
“We look for ways to help our clients and launching RTP’s became a very easy decision”, says Juan Estrada G., President & CEO of Quickpay Funding, LLC. “Quickpay Funding continues to lead the industry offering live 24 hour service and support and now with instant funding of our client’s processed invoices.” “We are very excited to be working with Bank of America to deliver funds to our clients through the use of Real Time Payments technology (RTP). We feel RTP’s will separate us from the competition as companies look for faster responses and easier access to their funds”.
About Quickpay Funding, LLC
Quickpay Funding, LLC was founded in 2015 to provide small- and medium-sized businesses in transportation and logistics with the funds and personalized services needed to grow and succeed. The company’s driving mission is to offer specialized factoring products, best-in-class customer service, and timely credit decisions. Their products include invoice purchasing (factoring), fuel advances, supplier payments, purchase order finance, and vendor discounts.
With presence in Las Vegas, San Diego, South Texas, Los Angeles, and New York, the company provides a best-in-the-industry experience to all their clients that includes fast and affordable factoring services, fuel advances, short term loans for general working capital needs, a unique Supplier Payment Program, and 100% English-Spanish bilingual service around the clock. Client operational support includes help with Carrier Packets, Vendor Set-up documents, Credit and Collections, Cargo Claim Resolution, and Invoice Creation for all active clients.
