Company Announcement Date: August 20, 2020 FDA Publish Date: August 20, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared brazil nuts Company Name: Superior Nut Company Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Mixed Nuts Less than 50% Peanuts

Superior Nut Company of Cambridge, MA is recalling Southern Grove Mixed Nuts Less than 50% Peanuts, because it may contain undeclared Brazil Nuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Brazil nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Product was distributed by select Aldi stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The product is packed in 14.75 oz. cans under Southern Grove brand, Mixed Nuts 50% Peanuts Lot Codes 0MR105975; 0MR106051; 0MR106280; 0MR106320.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing Brazil Nuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Brazil Nuts.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-251-6060, Monday to Friday 9AM to 4:00PM

Superior Nut Company, Inc. 225 Monsignor O’Brien Hwy Cambridge, MA 02141