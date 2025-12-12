When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: December 12, 2025

South Asian Food Inc. of Maspeth, Queens, NY is recalling its 12.34oz (350gm) packages of Bengal King Jhal Chanachur food treats because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Bengal King Jhal Chanachur were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. The product comes in a 12.34 oz (350gm), clear plastic jar marked with lot B No.HCNCU1205/24 on the top and with an expiration date of June-2026 stamped on the side. The product UPC code is 8941153046243.

No illnesses or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed that the peanut-containing product was distributed in packages that did not reveal the presence of peanuts.

Consumers who have purchased 12.34 oz (350gm) packages of Bengal King Jhal Chanachur are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-718-894-2507.