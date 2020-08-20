Over 100 Technical Papers to be Presented at Online Electronics Manufacturing and Assembly Conference
SMTA International, a global conference and expo dedicated to advancing the electronics manufacturing and assembly industry, will commence September 28, 2020.UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMTA International, a global conference and exposition dedicated to advancing the electronics manufacturing and assembly industry, will commence September 28 with on-demand presentations being available through October 23, 2020. The conference will feature over 100 virtual presentations organized into eight technical tracks. Technical tracks will cover Advanced Packaging Technologies, Flux Solder Adhesives, Harsh Environment Applications, Lead Free & Low Temperature Solder Technologies, Manufacturing Excellence, Substrates and PCB Technologies, and Technical Innovations. Engineers from major manufacturing companies such as Collins Aerospace, Flex, IBM, Intel, Nokia Bell Labs, NVIDIA, NXP Semiconductors, Raytheon, Rockwell Automation, Sandia National Laboratories, several universities and more will present their latest research on critical process improvements, new materials and technologies.
Ten half-day professional development courses are offered live online between September 28 and October 23, 2020. Expert instructors on topics including Advanced Packaging, Design, Defect Prevention, Soldering Profiles, Process Troubleshooting, Improving Reliability, Cleaning, Bottom Termination Component (BTC) issues, and more.
The Women's Leadership Program, a special event organized to promote women in engineering fields, will take place on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 3:00pm – 6:00pm US Central Time. The program includes technical presentations, speed chats, and a connection reception.
Over 40 exhibiting companies will display equipment, materials, and services during the Exposition, which will be a virtual format with live chat from September 28-30, 2020 and available on-demand until October 23, 2020. Other attractions on the show floor include exhibitor giveaways, an Attendee Click Contest with prizes, a Mixology Class, and on-demand presentations on assembly basics for young professionals and new engineers called the Jump Start Program.
For full details and registration information, visit www.smta.org/smtai.
About SMTA:
The Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA), established in 1984, is a non-profit international association of companies and individuals involved in all aspects of the electronics industry. The Association is dedicated to the advancement of the electronics industry through member education and interaction.
